Yet to Get Ticket, Brij Bhushan Holds Roadshow in Kaiserganj, Served MCC Violation Notice

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Even though BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Kaiserganj seat, sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not only been campaigning in the area for the last few days but has now been caught violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

On April 9, a notice was sent to him by the SDM for taking out a convoy of more than 12 vehicles in Colonelganj under Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency without prior approval and violating section 144. A reply has been sought from him in this regard.

Notably, Singh has been displaying his strength and confidence in the area for the last four days although BJP has kept Kaiserganj on hold. On Tuesday, the MP was seen taking part in a massive roadshow with a dozen cars and being welcomed by the voters in Colonelganj of the district.

After which, an explanation was sought from the in-charge of Paraspur police station in Colonelganj as to why report regarding violation of Section 144 in the area had not been made available to the SDM office.

SDM Colonelganj Bharat Bhargava said that through social media platforms, information was received about a convoy of more than a dozen vehicles being taken out in the area although no permission was given from the administration. The FST team has been asked to investigate the matter, he said. This is the third case of MCC violation that has been registered in the district.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma, who is the District Election Officer, has clarified that the administration is committed to effectively implement the MCC and strict action will be taken against all cases of violations.

Kaiserganj will go for polls on May 20. Singh, who has been facing sexual harassment allegations from female wrestlers, has represented this seat for three consecutive terms.