Yet to Get Ticket, Brij Bhushan Holds Roadshow in Kaiserganj, Served MCC Violation Notice

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Yet to Get Ticket, Brij Bhusan Holds Roadshow in Kaiserganj, Served MCC Violation Notice

A notice of MCC violation was served to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for holding a roadshow with more than a dozen cars without seeking permission and violating section 144. BJP has not announced candidate for Kaiserganj seat but Singh is confident of contesting from here.

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Even though BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Kaiserganj seat, sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not only been campaigning in the area for the last few days but has now been caught violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

On April 9, a notice was sent to him by the SDM for taking out a convoy of more than 12 vehicles in Colonelganj under Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency without prior approval and violating section 144. A reply has been sought from him in this regard.

Notably, Singh has been displaying his strength and confidence in the area for the last four days although BJP has kept Kaiserganj on hold. On Tuesday, the MP was seen taking part in a massive roadshow with a dozen cars and being welcomed by the voters in Colonelganj of the district.

After which, an explanation was sought from the in-charge of Paraspur police station in Colonelganj as to why report regarding violation of Section 144 in the area had not been made available to the SDM office.

SDM Colonelganj Bharat Bhargava said that through social media platforms, information was received about a convoy of more than a dozen vehicles being taken out in the area although no permission was given from the administration. The FST team has been asked to investigate the matter, he said. This is the third case of MCC violation that has been registered in the district.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma, who is the District Election Officer, has clarified that the administration is committed to effectively implement the MCC and strict action will be taken against all cases of violations.

Kaiserganj will go for polls on May 20. Singh, who has been facing sexual harassment allegations from female wrestlers, has represented this seat for three consecutive terms.

Read more

  1. Delhi Court Reserves Order on Matter Related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
  2. Suspended WFI chief Sanjay Singh claims death threat over phone
  3. 'I Was Made a Villain in This Whole Matter': Vinesh Phogat on Olympic Qualifier Row

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.