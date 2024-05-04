'Know BJP' Initiative: United Russia's Valeria Gorokhova Visits Chhattisgarh

Valeria Gorokhova, the Head of the Department of International Relations of the All-Russian political party 'United Russia', is being accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival in Raipur on May 4. (ETV Bharat)

Valeria Gorokhova, the Head of the Department of International Relations of the All-Russian political party “United Russia”, paid a visit to Chhattisgarh as part of the international programme 'Know BJP'. She was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the programme.

New Delhi: Head of the Department of International Relations of the All-Russian political party United Russia Valeria Gorokhova visited Chhattisgarh from May 2 to 4 as part of the international programme 'Know BJP' organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Her tour took place as part of a group of representatives of the leading political forces of Nepal, Bangladesh and Mauritius.

In the state capital, Raipur, guests got acquainted in detail with the activities of the local branch of the BJP, were told about the preparations for the third phase of the general elections scheduled for May 7 and were also introduced to the local leadership of the party and functionaries of its youth and women's organisations.

Participants in the programme were invited as guests of honour to large-scale election roadshows of the BJP in the cities of Raipur and Takhatpur as well as to a meeting with prominent public figures of the state capital in the format of live communication. Separate receptions were organised on behalf of Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Arun Sao, during which Valeria Gorokhova discussed with the state leadership the prospects for the development of inter-party cooperation among the regions.

Throughout the programme, Valeria Gorokhova received the warmest welcome. During campaign events, the BJP functionaries repeatedly emphasised to voters the friendly relations of India with Russia. The Indian colleagues demonstrated a high level of hospitality and willingness to expand bilateral dialogue with Russia in various spheres.

