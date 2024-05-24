Karnataka: 468 POCSO Cases Registered In 3 Years In Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has witnessed a sharp rise in Karnataka's Shivamogga district with a total of 468 cases being registered here in the last three years, officials said.

Among which, violence against college girls is the highest and in many instances the crime was committed by acquaintances and neighbours. This apart, there were many cases of child marriages.

A lot of awareness is being generated at schools and colleges about sexual abuse and POCSO Act. Awareness drives have been launched by the District Child Protection Unit, officials said.

Details of sexual abuse cases in last 3 years:

2022: 117 cases were registered, of which, 65 cases got settled and 52 are pending.

2023: 152 cases have been registered, where 51 were settled and 101 are pending.

2024: 44 cases registered till March

Details of Child Marriage Cases:

2022: 54 cases were registered, 26 cases were settled and remaining 26 are pending.

2023: 66 cases have been registered, 11 were settled and 55 pending.

2024: 35 cases were registered till March

"Even in a literate district like Shivamogga, many POCSO cases have been registered here. An awareness programme is being conducted in schools and colleges," Manjunath, District Child Protection Officer said.

Manjunath further said, "In a POCSO case, punishment can be from 3 to 5 years and 14 to 20 years of imprisonment in serious cases. A fine of Rs 1 lakh and 2 years imprisonment can be imposed in connection with child marriage. We have a child helpline number (1098) for informing child marriage and POCSO cases. There are a huge number of child marriage and POCSO cases in rural areas," he informed.