MP Cong Chief and Party MLA Booked for Posting Pics of Rape Victim's Kin on Social Media: Police

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

Police have registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and party MLA Vikrant Bhuria for allegedly disclosing the identity of family members of an 11-year-old victim of gang rape by posting their pictures on social media, violating Supreme Court directives.

Police have registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and party MLA Vikrant Bhuria for allegedly disclosing the identity of family members of an 11-year-old victim of gang rape by posting their pictures on social media, violating Supreme Court directives.

Airajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and party MLA Vikrant Bhuria for allegedly disclosing the identity of family members of a 11-year-old victim of gang rape by posting their pictures on social media, an official said.

Patwari and Bhuria, the MLA from Jhabua, and their supporters met family members of the rape survivor at a village under Jobat police station limits on Sunday.

"Patwari and Bhuria visited the village to meet the rape victim's family members on Sunday afternoon. They later shared the pictures of the victim's family members on their X account in violation of the directives of the Supreme Court," said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas.

Based on a complaint, they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, he said.

The tribal girl was allegedly raped by two boys, in the age group of 14 to 18 years, in a field in a village under the Jobat police station area of Alirajpur district on Friday, according to police.

Three boys, including the one who helped the two accused flee from the scene, were booked and detained under IPC and POCSO provisions, and sent to a juvenile home, a police official said on Sunday.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.