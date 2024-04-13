POCSO Case: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appears before CID officials

Bengaluru (Karnataka): CID officials are investigating the case registered against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Officials have collected Yeddyurappa's voice sample on Friday. The minor girl's mother filed a complaint alleging that her daughter was sexually harassed when they went to Yeddyurappa's house on February 2.

The complainant gave some video and audio related to the case. An FIR was registered on March 14 at the Sadashivanagar police station under Section 8 of the Prevention of Sexual Offenses against Children (POCSO) Act and Section 354 (A) of the IPC.

Later, the Karnataka government handed over the investigation to the CID. The CID officials, who have started the investigation recorded the statement of the girl before the judge under CrPC 164. Following this, a notice was issued to Yediyurappa for collecting the audio recording.

Yeddyurappa arrived at the CID office on Palace Road on Friday and appeared before the investigating officer. The investigating officer recorded his voice-print and later sent him back, sources said.

After the case was registered on March 14, Yediyurappa said, "A woman has filed a complaint against me and a case has been registered under POCSO. I will face the case according to the law. I did not make the allegation that there is a political conspiracy in this."