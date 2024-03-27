Karnataka: Congress Leaders in Kolar Threaten Mass Resignation Over Lok Sabha Ticket Distribution

Kolar: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the ruling Congress in Karnataka finds itself in a tight spot after a revolt by the local leaders including a minister from the tribal dominated Kolar district who have threatened to resign en masse for being sidelined in ticket distribution, sources said.

The District President of the Congress has ruled out any resignations by the local leaders.

Sources said the MLAs of the ruling Congress from Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, including a sitting minister, are ready to resign over the Lok Sabha ticket issue.

It is learnt that Minister Sudhakar, Kolar MLA Kothur Manjunath, Malur MLA Nanje Gowda, MLCs Naseer Ahmed and Anil Kumar have verbally conveyed their resentment to the Assembly Speaker.

Sources said that the local leaders in Kolar including Kottur Manjunath are insisting the Congress high command on giving the ticket to a leader of the SC right-wing in the upcoming Lok Sabha from Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, MLAs Nanje Gowda and Narayanaswamy along with MLCs Nazir Ahmed and Anil Kumar have conveyed their demand to the high command in this regard. But sources said that the high command has finalised the ticket to Chikka Peddanna, son-in-law of minister KH Muniappa, enraging the Kolar leaders.

Congress district president Lakshminarayan ruled out any revolt in the Karnataka Congress and resignation of MLAs and MLCs from Kolar. Addressing a press conference at Kolar's Patrakatra Bhavana, Lakshminarayan said, “No one will resign. Congress MLAs are committed to the party. In the background of differences in everyone's opinions, MLAs have spoken in favor of some candidates. We will all abide by the decision of the High Command”.

He said that a meeting of all MLAs of Kolar district was held under the leadership of CM and Deputy CM where every leader agreed to strengthen the party. The Congress is expected to announce the candidates for the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency in a few hours from now.