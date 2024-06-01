Three Killed, Over 40 Injured After Two Buses Collide in Gujarat

ETV Bharat / state

A state transport bus collided with a private bus carrying pilgrims in Gujarat's Arvalli district claiming three lives. At least 40 persons have injured in the incident.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Modasa (Gujarat): Three persons were killed and more than 40 injured after a state transport bus hit a motorcycle, jumped the road divider and collided with a private bus carrying pilgrims in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred on a state highway near Sakaria village at around 11 am, an official said.

The state transport bus hit a motorcycle, and the driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to jump the road divider and collide with a luxury bus on the wrong side of the highway, he said. The official said the luxury bus was carrying passengers returning to Savli in Vadodara after a pilgrimage to Jagannath Temple in Puri (Odisha).

Three persons were killed, and more than 40 passengers sustained injuries, sub-inspector Ajaysinh Rathod said. The motorcyclist, a woman travelling in the luxury bus, and another passenger were killed, he said. Passengers from both buses were injured, and around 15 to 20 of them were referred to a hospital at Himatnagar in the neighbouring Sabarkantha district for treatment, while the rest were being treated at Modasa, he said.

