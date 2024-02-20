Karnataka: Congress Accuses JDS-BJP of Conspiring 'Horse Trading' in RS Polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Congress party has filed a complaint with the city police commissioner, accusing the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) of hatching a conspiracy to lure Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha elections. Congress MLA Ravikumar Ganiga has alleged that Kupendra Reddy, who entered the RS fray as the Janata Dal (Secular) second candidate, has lured him with money.

Speaking at Vidhansouda, the Congress MLA said that each RS candidate needs 44 votes to win and the Congress has the numerical strength to win three RS members this time. "All our three candidates are numbered to win easily. But the opposition has hatched a conspiracy," he said, adding that the elections cannot be won by inducements or threats.

Four seats fell vacant on April 2 in Karnataka and the allegations of 'horse trading' came up after Kupendra Reddy entered the RS fray as the fifth candidate in Karnataka. The Congress said that the documents of the allurement have been given to the police officials for taking up investigation. Those who are trying to lure rival candidates allegedly include former MLAs, doctors, hotel owners and former ministers.

They have even issued threats, the Congress said and claimed to have a voice record of what time they (opposition leaders) called and what they said. The Congress party alleged that the JDS candidate's son, relatives, businessmen and former legislators are involved in this inducements.

Kupendra Reddy's Reaction: On his part, JDS candidate Kupendra Reddy rejected the allegations of luring and asked whether the ruling party was trying to blackmail him as it was the last day to withdraw nomination papers. As regards winning the RS seat, he said it is up to God whether he is going to win or lose.

In his police complaint, Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga accused the JDS and BJP supporters of luring and pressurizing MLAs such as Latha, Puttaswamy Gowda and some Congress MLAs.

Reacting to the allegation that non-party MLAs are being threatened to vote for Kupendra Reddy, former CM Kumaraswamy said that they were just asking for votes. He also asked if it was a crime to talk to Congress MLAs.