Janardhana Reddy's Return: Will Lotus Bloom Again in Kalyana Karnataka Region?

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : When former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa formed the 'KJP' party, the state BJP suffered a huge damage. Similarly, when Gali Janardhana Reddy formed the 'Kalyana Rajya Pragati Party', it played a big role in defeating the party's candidates in some constituencies in the Kalyana Karnataka region in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

Janardhana Reddy's party split the pro-BJP vote to a large extent in some segments, which along with the announcement of guarantee schemes by Congress upset the BJP chances in the last assembly elections. Now that Janardhana Reddy's party has merged with the BJP, it has started to be calculated that the setback that could have happened to the BJP in Kalyana Karnataka has been missed.

Master Plan to Prevent Splitting of Votes: BJP has succeeded in making Janardhan Reddy part of its 'Ghar Wapsi' master plan to prevent the splitting of party votes in Kalyana Karnataka during the Lok Sabha elections. It has been successful in further increasing BJP's strength in Bellary, Koppal, and Raichur. Although he was eager to join the BJP in the last assembly elections, he founded the Kalyan Rajya Pragati Party after he did not get a chance.

Due to a court ban on his entering Bellary, Janardhana Reddy contested in the Gangavati constituency of Koppal and won from there. He fielded his candidates for only 46 out of 224 constituencies. In addition to winning in Gangavati, he also relegated Paranna Munavalli, the sitting BJP MLA, to the third position. Although the party won only one seat, his wife Lakshmi Aruna contested in the Bellary City constituency, securing 48,577 votes and securing second place. Here too, the BJP got the third position..

KRPP was also the reason for the defeat of some BJP candidates who got 33,790 votes in Hunagunda, 31,375 in Sandur, 13,764 in Lingasagur, and 10,770 in Nagathan. Meanwhile, in Harpanahalli, independent candidate Latha Mallikarjun won by a margin of 13,845 votes against Janardhana Reddy's brother G Karunakara Reddy (BJP). There were rumors that KRPP had supported Lata Mallikarjun.

It is said that because of Janardhana Reddy, his close friend B Sriramulu, Reddy's brothers Karunakarareddy and Somasekhara Reddy, Ramulu's son-in-law Suresh Babu lost. The KRPP party founded by Reddy had damaged the BJP in at least 8-10 constituencies.

KRPP merger gives strength to BJP: Now the only MLA of the party, Janardhana Reddy, has merged his party with BJP and joined BJP along with his supporters. Janardhana Reddy is doing politics focusing on Kalyana Karnataka and has close connections in 20-30 assembly constituencies. He has influence in Bellary, Koppal, Raichur and Chitradurga. BJP will benefit from his charisma in these parts.

In the last assembly election, Lingayat and Ahinda votes were consolidated for Reddy. BJP leaders have not forgotten that Janardhana Reddy was ignored in the assembly polls. So the BJP has called back Janardhana Reddy to reclaim Kalyana Karnataka.

At present, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Bellary, and Koppal constituencies are coming in the Kalyan Karnataka part, Janardhana Reddy has supporters everywhere in this part. Also, Reddy holds sway to the extent of playing a decisive role in Raichur, Koppal, and Bellary.

Reddy in Ramjanmabhoomi Movement: Janardhana Reddy was identified with the BJP through the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Janardana Reddy and Sriramulu came to the fore politically during the 1999 general elections when Sushma Swaraj contested as the BJP candidate against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Bellary. In 2006, he played a role in forming the BJP-JDS alliance government.

Later in 2008, when the BJP won 110 seats, he played an important role in consolidating the government through Operation Kamal. Yeddyurappa was a minister in the cabinet. Ever since the CBI arrested him in September 2011 for his alleged involvement in the Bellary illegal mining scam, the BJP has distanced itself from Reddy. Reddy has been out on bail since 2015. He had tried to return to the BJP in 2018 and ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. However, he launched an independent party in 2022 after his efforts failed. He merged the party with the BJP in just 15 months.

Senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa himself said that Janardana Reddy's return has increased BJP's strength in Kalyana Karnataka. Reddy's best friend Sriramulu also said that the party has got the strength of Baahubali. This time Sriramulu is the candidate in Bellary and it is not a lie that Reddy will work hard for his victory. Apart from this, it is being analyzed that Reddy will help Bidar candidate Bhagwant Khooba, Koppal candidate Basavaraja Kavatoor and Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav to win. This will be a plus point for BJP.