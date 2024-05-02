Kanpur Teen Accidentally Slashes Friend's Neck While Playing Goddess Kali On Stage

Kanpur: In a freak accident, a 14-year-old boy slashed the neck of his 11-year-old friend while enacting a religious drama where he was enacting the role of Goddess Kali in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but died while undergoing treatment. The incident took place at a village in the Bilhaur police station area on Wednesday night when the children were enacting a scene of Goddess Kali destroying a demon. The police shifted the body for postmortem and a case has been registered in this connection.

According to the police, 'Bhagwad Katha' was organised in the village on Wednesday. The event was supposed to end with a religious play staged by the local children. A 14-year-old child was playing the role of Goddess Kali and a group of other children played demons. While attacking the demons, the 14-year-old child carried a knife in his hand and accidentally slashed the throat of one of the children. The boy fell to the ground with severe wounds.

Angry villagers have questioned the event organisers as to why a knife was given to the boy. They also asked why nobody stopped him when they saw him carrying a knife on stage. Bilhaur police station in-charge Keshav Tiwari said the incident is being investigated. "The children were staging a play when the accident occurred. The injured kid was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries," Tiwari said.