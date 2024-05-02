Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina's Maternal Uncle's Son Dies in Road Accident in Kangra

Dharamshala: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina lost his maternal uncle's son passed away in a road accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. A total of two people lost their lives in the accident. After the accident, the accused driver fled from the spot and has now been arrested by the police (Kangra Police).

Gaggal police have arrested the accused Sher Singh, resident of district Mandi on the basis of CCTV camera footage. Along with Raina's cousin, Saurabh Kumar (27) son of Mango Ram, a resident of Gaggal, one other person identified as Shubham, a 19-year-old, also passed away in the hit-and-run case.



'The driver of the vehicle ran away from the spot after hitting these youth. On receiving information about the incident, the police chased the absconding driver, who was detained from Mandi. The accused is being brought back to Kangra. A case has been registered against the accused and further action is being taken" said Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent Police, Kangra.

As per the police sources, Saurabh was riding the scooter when the accident took place. An unknown driver driving the vehicle at high speed and carelessly near Himachal Timber in Gaggal, Kangra, hit the scooter with a taxi, and then fled from the spot.

Over the course of his incredible five-year international career, Raina played 78 T20Is, 226 ODIs, and 18 Tests. The aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman, who was born in Uttar Pradesh, played a crucial role in India's World Cup victory in 2011. He made noteworthy cameos against Pakistan in the semifinals and Australia in the quarterfinals.