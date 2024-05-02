Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina's Maternal Uncle's Son Dies in Road Accident in Kangra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina lost his maternal uncle's son passed away in a road accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina's Maternal Uncle's Son Dies in Road Accident in Kangra (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Gaggal police arrested the accused Sher Singh who went absconding after the accident took place. Police said that Singh was driving his vehicle at a high speed and carelessly near Himachal Timber in Kangra, hitting Raina's cousin Saurabh's scooter with a taxi.

Dharamshala: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina lost his maternal uncle's son passed away in a road accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. A total of two people lost their lives in the accident. After the accident, the accused driver fled from the spot and has now been arrested by the police (Kangra Police).

Gaggal police have arrested the accused Sher Singh, resident of district Mandi on the basis of CCTV camera footage. Along with Raina's cousin, Saurabh Kumar (27) son of Mango Ram, a resident of Gaggal, one other person identified as Shubham, a 19-year-old, also passed away in the hit-and-run case.

'The driver of the vehicle ran away from the spot after hitting these youth. On receiving information about the incident, the police chased the absconding driver, who was detained from Mandi. The accused is being brought back to Kangra. A case has been registered against the accused and further action is being taken" said Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent Police, Kangra.

As per the police sources, Saurabh was riding the scooter when the accident took place. An unknown driver driving the vehicle at high speed and carelessly near Himachal Timber in Gaggal, Kangra, hit the scooter with a taxi, and then fled from the spot.

Over the course of his incredible five-year international career, Raina played 78 T20Is, 226 ODIs, and 18 Tests. The aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman, who was born in Uttar Pradesh, played a crucial role in India's World Cup victory in 2011. He made noteworthy cameos against Pakistan in the semifinals and Australia in the quarterfinals.

Read More:

  1. Gambhir, Harbhajan, Walsh Set To Star In New Podcast Series '180 Not Out'
  2. IPL 2024 | Rohit Sharma Now Has Most Runs In MI Vs CSK Matches

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.