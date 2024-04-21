Karnataka: Six Family Members Go On Trip; Drown in Kali River near Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): Six members of a family who were on a trip drowned in Kali River near Akorda in Dandeli taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nazira Ahmed (40), Alfiya Ahmed (10), Mohin Ahmed (6), Reshma Unnisa (38), Ifra Ahmed (15) and Abid Ahmed (12) from Hubballi.

Three of the deceased are from Hubli and the other three are from Bengaluru. The mishap took place when they had come to Hubli's cousin's house on the back of summer vacation and were going on a trip together.

A total of eight people had come for the trip as it was a holiday on Sunday. Barring two women, the remaining six, including children, had gone down to swim in the Kali River when they slipped and drowned in the river, police said.

Among the six people who were swimming in the rivers in Akoda, one girl got washed away. Seeing this, the other five jumped into the water to save her. However, unable to save her, they drowned due to water convulsions.

Dandeli rural police visited the spot and lifted the bodies with the cooperation of the Jungle Lodge of Dandeli City and locals. Currently, four dead bodies have been recovered and have been shifted to the Dandeli Hospital mortuary, police said. The search for the remaining two is on.