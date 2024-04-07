Three Children Died By Drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Una District

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Himachal Pradesh: Several Children Died By Drowning in Una District

The locals jumped into a pond and brought three children of migrant families from a pond in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. But two of the children on the spot while the other child succumbed during treatment.

Una (Himachal Pradesh) : A painful accident has come to light in Raipur Sahoda of Una district of Himachal Pradesh where three children who had gone to take bath in a local pond died due to drowning. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local people pulled out the children from the pond and took them to the regional hospital in Una.

Of them, two children had died at the accident spot. The third child died during treatment. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have registered a case and started investigation. These three children are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place under the Mehatpur police station of Una district.

According to the information, children of migrant laborers entered the pond to take a bath. All three children started drowning when their friends standing on the bank screamed for help. During this time, local people present at some distance jumped into the pond and pulled out the three children. Of these, Pankaj (8 years) and Mukesh (11 years) died on the spot. While Sonu was taken to Una regional hospital in an unconscious state. Sonu also died during treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bhatia said that after receiving the information, station in-charge Mehatpur Manoj Kaundal reached the spot along with his team and started investigation. Police have sent the body for post-mortem. The statements of family members are being recorded.

Read More

  1. Telangana: 4 Youths Drown To Death While Bathing In River To Wash Off Holi Colours
  2. Three Boys Died By Drowning In Tunga River At Karnataka's Thirthahalli

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.