Three Children Died By Drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Una District

Una (Himachal Pradesh) : A painful accident has come to light in Raipur Sahoda of Una district of Himachal Pradesh where three children who had gone to take bath in a local pond died due to drowning. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local people pulled out the children from the pond and took them to the regional hospital in Una.

Of them, two children had died at the accident spot. The third child died during treatment. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have registered a case and started investigation. These three children are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place under the Mehatpur police station of Una district.

According to the information, children of migrant laborers entered the pond to take a bath. All three children started drowning when their friends standing on the bank screamed for help. During this time, local people present at some distance jumped into the pond and pulled out the three children. Of these, Pankaj (8 years) and Mukesh (11 years) died on the spot. While Sonu was taken to Una regional hospital in an unconscious state. Sonu also died during treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bhatia said that after receiving the information, station in-charge Mehatpur Manoj Kaundal reached the spot along with his team and started investigation. Police have sent the body for post-mortem. The statements of family members are being recorded.