JNU to Hold Students' Union Elections on March 22

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently announced the date of the student union elections, which is slated for March 22.

Meanwhile, the election date is issued by the Election Committee Chairman, Shailendra Kumar, late at night in written form after discussions with DOS and all its 40 members.

The final voter list of the students who voted in the elections will be published on Monday. Thereafter, the work of adding and removing names, along with objections regarding names on the list, will be done on Tuesday from 9 am to 5 pm.

However, the nomination process will start on March 15, whereas the voting will take place on March 22, and the results will be announced on March 24.

The process of the elections started in February, and it was instructed by DOS to conduct GBM in all the schools. After the GBM process for all the schools was completed on March 4, the election committee was approved by DOS Professor Manuradha Chaudhary on March 6.

According to the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, the election process at JNU has to be completed within 6 to 8 weeks of the notification by DOS.

Nominations will be filed on March 15 from 9.30 a.m. to 5 pm and final list of voters will be published on March 11. Nominations withdrawal date is fixed on March 16 from 10 pm to 1 pm. The counting of votes will start at 9 pm on March 22 and on March 24, election results will be declared March 24.