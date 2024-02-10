JNUSU Polls: ABVP, Left-Backed Student Groups Clash on Campus; Video Shared by Both Groups

New Delhi: A clash broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-associated student groups, including the All India Students’ Association and Democratic Students Federation amongst others, with both sides claiming some of them were injured in the collision.

The conflict arose at the University General Body Meeting (UGBM), which was held on campus at the Sabarmati Dhaba to choose members of the election commission for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls in 2024.

The Left-affiliated Democratic Students Federation (DSF) alleged that ABVP members climbed onto the stage and manhandled council members and speakers.

While the security personnel of the university were seen trying to control the situation, the Students Federation of India (SFI) claimed that JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was attacked by ABVP students and water was thrown on her during the clash.

Members of the JNU students' union and the ABVP can be seen fighting in videos posted by both organisations on social media. "In response to the JNU Administration's announcement of the start of the JNUSU elections for 2023-2024, the ABVP has teamed up with the administration to obstruct the UGBM called by the students and halt the democratic process initiated for the conduct of JNUSU election 2024," the DSF stated in a statement.

"This incident calls for united opposition against ABVP's disruptive agenda," All India Students Association (AISA) stated in a statement, criticising the ABVP for its "consistent opposition to democratic processes" on campus. Together, let's defend our campus' democratic culture and make sure that students have a secure and welcoming environment, the party said.

In another statement the SFI claimed that JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was attacked by ABVP goons. "Such derogatory behavior towards a female student of JNU will not be tolerated at any cost.'' Ghosh's has not responded to these claims yet.

On the other hand, the ABVP alleged that DSF workers attacked ABVP's JNU secretary Vikas Patel. It claimed that during the clash, another ABVP supporter Prashant Bagchi was also beaten up due to personal enmity.

ABVP alleged that Prafulla, a final year MA student, was attacked with a sharp weapon. It also claimed that students from leftist groups also assaulted Divya Prakash, a disabled student of BA Persian, only because he was supporting ABVP.

The Delhi police stated that they are investigating the matter and are in communication with the JNU administration, adding that they have only received one complaint from the ABVP so far. A police spokesman stated that at 12.30 am, the Vasant Kunj North Police Station received a PCR call.