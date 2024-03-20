J-K School Education Board in the Dock as Class 12 Students Given Class 11 Question Papers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major negligence by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, the board authorities on Wednesday March 20 distributed 11th standard question papers among the students of 12th standard leaving hundreds of students high and dry, ETV Bharat has learnt.

A situation of confusion and dismay unfolded as hundreds of 12th standard students found themselves in an unexpected predicament during their ongoing annual board exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The students of 12th Standard were left perplexed as instead of receiving the appropriate 12th standard question paper, students were handed over question papers of 11th Standard, sources said.

Numerous examination in-charges and affected candidates participating in the annual regular exams of class 12th voiced their distress over the alleged oversight by the Board authorities.

One student highlighted that the format of the Physical Education exam differed significantly from what was indicated and communicated by the Board.

Remarkably, only a portion of the question paper, totaling two marks, aligned with the 12th standard syllabus, while the remainder was based on the 11th standard syllabus, according to a student.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by an examination in-charge who reported students in the exam center experiencing distress, with a few even fainting due to the unforeseen circumstances.

Responding to the debacle, officials of JKBOSE announced the postponement of the affected exams and assured the issuance of a subsequent notification. Lal Hussain, Joint Secretary of JKBOSE (Examination) said that the Physical Education paper for class 12 scheduled today has been postponed.

“The revised date will be communicated separately at a later time. All the superintendents have been asked to ensure to collect the answer books as well as question papers of subject physical education. The superintendents will make a separate packet and deposit the same in the sealed packet and hand over the same to the concerned board office," he said.

He further added, "The papers deposited by JKBOSE in police stations were marked as 12th papers. The issue of deposition and distribution of wrong question papers were reported in examination centres across UT. A probe will be done to ascertain how wrong question papers were packed."