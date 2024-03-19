None of Four Options Was Correct in Two Objective Questions of CBSE Physics Paper: Education Expert

Kota: An education expert from Kota found flaws in two questions from this year's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Physics paper and requested clarification.

Kota Education expert Dev Sharma said that none of the four options were correct in objective question numbers 5 and 6 in Physics Set-3 series RQSP4/4 and question paper code 55/4/3. Dev Sharma said that question number 5 is related to the Magnetic Effect of Current and Question number 6 is related to Electromagnetic Induction. Both questions are of one mark each and currently, CBSE has not issued any clarification regarding these questions, he said.

Sharma further said that under the engineering entrance examination JEE Main and Advanced entrance examination, there is a requirement of 75 per cent marks in the board examination for general category students for admission to IIT, NIT, and Government Funded Technical Institutes. Many students fail to score the required percentage by a few marks, for them these bonus marks are very important. CBSE needs to clarify the situation regarding bonus marks in the Physics question paper.

CBSE 2024 question papers were conducted on the basis of the new examination pattern and marking scheme as per National Education Policy 2020. In the new exam pattern, as per NEP 2020, questions based on the Application of Knowledge, higher-order thinking, Critical Thinking and Case-Based Study were to be asked.

