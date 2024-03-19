None of Four Options Was Correct in Two Objective Questions of CBSE Physics Paper: Education Expert

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kota Education expert claimed that two questions from this year's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Physics paper have flaws and that none of the four options were correct in two objective questions.

Kota Education expert claimed that two questions from this year's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Physics paper have flaws and that none of the four options were correct in two objective questions.

Kota: An education expert from Kota found flaws in two questions from this year's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Physics paper and requested clarification.

Kota Education expert Dev Sharma said that none of the four options were correct in objective question numbers 5 and 6 in Physics Set-3 series RQSP4/4 and question paper code 55/4/3. Dev Sharma said that question number 5 is related to the Magnetic Effect of Current and Question number 6 is related to Electromagnetic Induction. Both questions are of one mark each and currently, CBSE has not issued any clarification regarding these questions, he said.

Sharma further said that under the engineering entrance examination JEE Main and Advanced entrance examination, there is a requirement of 75 per cent marks in the board examination for general category students for admission to IIT, NIT, and Government Funded Technical Institutes. Many students fail to score the required percentage by a few marks, for them these bonus marks are very important. CBSE needs to clarify the situation regarding bonus marks in the Physics question paper.

CBSE 2024 question papers were conducted on the basis of the new examination pattern and marking scheme as per National Education Policy 2020. In the new exam pattern, as per NEP 2020, questions based on the Application of Knowledge, higher-order thinking, Critical Thinking and Case-Based Study were to be asked.

Read More

  1. 'Unthinkable' to Stop Student from Taking Board Exam after Issuing Admit Card: Delhi HC tells CBSE
  2. CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi
  3. Tripura CM urges CBSE for Kokborok exam in Roman script; opposition urges quick resolution

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gold Reserves of RBI Touches All-Time High, Gold ETF Inflows in February Highest in Six Months

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.