History-Sheeter Opens Fire at Police during Encounter in Rajasthan's Daulatpura

Jaipur: A history-sheeter, carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head, opened fire at a police team while he was being brought from Delhi to Jaipur, police officials said on Thursday.

Police said criminal Rakesh Yadav snatched the pistol of a sub-inspector (SI) and fired at the team in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. After being attacked, the policeman, in retaliation, fired a bullet at Yadav's leg after which he was rushed to the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Bajrang Singh said that a case of firing and extortion was registered against Yadav at the Vidyadhar Nagar police station. "He was carrying a hefty reward since he was absconding for a long time. Police received a tip-off about him hiding in Assam. A police team was rushed to Dibrugarh to nab him from an interior village there. On May 13, he was arrested from Dibrugarh and taken to Delhi.”

While being brought from Delhi to Jaipur, near Daulatpura, Yadav tried to escape by snatching a pistol from one of the policemen. "Three policemen were sent from Jaipur to Delhi. When the criminal was being brought to Jaipur on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, the accused asked to stop the car to go to the bathroom at 12.30 in the night. He then snatched the SI's pistol and started firing soon after the vehicle was stopped near Daulatpura. While he started running away from the spot, the police team chased him and opened fire in retaliation for his firing. The bullet hit the leg of history-sheeter Yadav,' said the DCP.

Police officials Khemsingh, Krishnapal, Hariram, Mahesh and Chandrapal were part of the team who nabbed Yadav during the encounter.