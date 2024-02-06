Loading...

'One Bread Not Enough For Living': Jitan Ram Manjhi Demands Two Ministerial Berths in Bihar NDA Govt

Manjhi while talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Jehanabad in Bihar said that he demanded two ministerial berths in the Nitish Kumar led NDA government "so that we can work in our rural areas". Manjhi's son Santosh Manjhi holds the Schedule Caste Welfare Department portfolio in the new government.

Jehanabad: Ahead of the crucial floor test for the newly formed Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is part of the NDA, has once again reiterated the demand for two ministerial posts saying, “one bread is not enough for the stomach”. In a video statement released in this regard, Manjhi said, “This is a family matter, one roti does not fill our stomach, we will demand two-three rotis. We are demanding from our leader to give us at least two chapati”.

"We do politics for the poor, so we should get such a department so that we can work in our rural areas. We have put this demand before our leader. Now it is up to him to give or not," Manjhi, who is the Convenor of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), said. Manjhi while talking to the media at the Circuit House of Jehanabad, said, “We are demanding two ministerial posts. We are making this demand from our own people at home and not from outsiders. We have clearly said earlier also that it is not right that my son has also got the same portfolio which I have been getting”.

Manjhi's son, Santosh Manjhi holds the Schedule Caste Welfare Department portfolio. “If we do not put forward demands in our own house, then before whom will we put forward demands?” he asked. However, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the floor test of the NDA government to be held in the Assembly on 12th “will definitely be successful”.

