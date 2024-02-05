Loading...

Bihar Political Turmoil: Ahead of Floor Test, Jitan Ram Manjhi Says 'Not Satisfied with One Dept'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

Jitan Ram Manjhi during a rally in Gaya

Addressing a rally at Wazirganj area of Gaya, Manjhi who heads the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) is part of the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar said that he has time and again to be content with low profile ministries and that he was not satisfied with the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department which his son Santosh Manjhi currently holds.

Gaya: Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar which recently ousted the Mahagathbandhan government, Hindustan Awam Party (HAM) chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose son is a minister in the cabinet has said that he was “not satisfied with one department” leaving the NDA government red-faced.

Addressing a rally in Wazirganj area of Gaya, Manjhi said, “ Time and again we are given only the Scheduled Caste Welfare Ministry. From 1984 to 2013, only the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department was available. I will fight for the rights, but I am not satisfied with one department”. "When I became the Chief Minister and started working, people thought that if Jitan Ram Manjhi does so much work, then how will Nitish Kumar become the CM. The work done by me in 9 months is also discussed in Odisha and Rajasthan. People there say "He did good work in a short time and became the outspoken Chief Minister," Manjhi said.

Manjhi further said that he is not satisfied only with the Scheduled Caste Welfare Ministry while demanding more representation to his party HAM in key departments. Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Manjhi is the Scheduled Caste/Tribe department minister and also holds the portfolio of IT Ministry. “Earlier we were ministers, so we were given this ministry and when my son became a minister, this ministry was given to us. Are we only for this ministry?” senior Manjhi said.

Manjhi's remarks are seen as a direct demand to BJP and Nitish Kumar. The remarks by the former Chief Minister come ahead of the floor test for the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar scheduled to be held on Feb 12.

  1. Read more: Jitan Ram Manjhi wants another cabinet berth in Nitish govt
  2. Nitish Keeps All on Tenterhooks As Predecessor Predicts End of Mahagathbandhan
  3. Manjhi to stage dharna against Nitish at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

TAGGED:

Jitan Ram ManjhiNitish Kumargaya news

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.