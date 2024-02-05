Bihar Political Turmoil: Ahead of Floor Test, Jitan Ram Manjhi Says 'Not Satisfied with One Dept'

Gaya: Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar which recently ousted the Mahagathbandhan government, Hindustan Awam Party (HAM) chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose son is a minister in the cabinet has said that he was “not satisfied with one department” leaving the NDA government red-faced.

Addressing a rally in Wazirganj area of Gaya, Manjhi said, “ Time and again we are given only the Scheduled Caste Welfare Ministry. From 1984 to 2013, only the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department was available. I will fight for the rights, but I am not satisfied with one department”. "When I became the Chief Minister and started working, people thought that if Jitan Ram Manjhi does so much work, then how will Nitish Kumar become the CM. The work done by me in 9 months is also discussed in Odisha and Rajasthan. People there say "He did good work in a short time and became the outspoken Chief Minister," Manjhi said.

Manjhi further said that he is not satisfied only with the Scheduled Caste Welfare Ministry while demanding more representation to his party HAM in key departments. Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Manjhi is the Scheduled Caste/Tribe department minister and also holds the portfolio of IT Ministry. “Earlier we were ministers, so we were given this ministry and when my son became a minister, this ministry was given to us. Are we only for this ministry?” senior Manjhi said.

Manjhi's remarks are seen as a direct demand to BJP and Nitish Kumar. The remarks by the former Chief Minister come ahead of the floor test for the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar scheduled to be held on Feb 12.