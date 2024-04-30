Jhelum Flows Above Flood Declaration Mark at Two Spots in Kashmir; Weather Improves

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Even as heavy rains stopped in Kashmir on Tuesday, the water levels at Ram Munshi Bagh and Pampore gauges have reached the flood declaration mark. However, officials reassured the public that the water level is expected to recede soon and urged against panic.

Naresh Kumar, Chief Engineer of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department in Kashmir, stated that while the water level in the Jhelum River at Sangam in South Kashmir has already begun receding, an increasing trend is observed in the central part of the Jhelum, which is anticipated to persist for at least a couple of hours before receding as well.

"The peak water volume from the south has already reached central water bodies in Kashmir," Kumar stated. "Although the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh and Pampore had crossed the flood declaration mark, now the water level is receding."

Assuring that the situation is under control, Kumar emphasized that authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urged people not to panic, noting significant improvements in the weather conditions.

According to data from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I & FC) Kashmir, as of 2 pm, Pampore was flowing at 1587.524 meters, while Ram Munshi Bagh recorded 18.15 feet. Both water bodies are now showing a downward trend after crossing the flood declaration mark yesterday.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Jhelum at Sangam has receded to 16.94 ft at 2 pm. However, areas such as Wular, Batkoot, and Asham continue to witness an upward trend, according to the I&FC department in Kashmir.

Over the past 24 hours, Sangam received 23.55 mm of rainfall, Ram Munshi Bagh received 19.5 mm, while Khudwani and Batkoot received 31 mm and 36 mm, respectively.

Despite precipitation ceasing since last night, meteorological officials have forecasted generally cloudy weather over most parts of Kashmir Division and mainly clear to partly cloudy skies in Jammu Division.

Mukhtar Ahmad, the Meteorological Director in Srinagar, stated that wet weather conditions are likely to continue on Tuesday, with generally cloudy weather and light to moderate rain with thunder at many places. However, he mentioned an improvement in weather conditions starting Wednesday.

Kashmir University and schools across various districts, including Srinagar, Kupwara, Doda, Gurez, Ramban, and Bandipora, remained closed today as a precautionary measure.

Efforts are underway to clear waterlogged roads in Srinagar, with the city center already cleared and the process ongoing for the bylanes. However, the Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for restoration work, along with other roads such as Srinagar-Sonamarg road, Mughal road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba road due to snow accumulation."