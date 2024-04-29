Sajad Lone Urges Swift Action Amid Flood Concerns in Kashmir

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): In response to the alarming flood-like conditions gripping the Kashmir Valley, Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone has on Monday issued a fervent plea, urging the administration to intensify efforts to safeguard residents residing in low-lying areas and facilitate their relocation to safer zones.

Expressing grave concerns over the situation, Lone emphasized the urgent need for the administration to escalate its endeavors to protect the local populace from the ravages of the inclement weather. Reports of villages and towns in the Kashmir division being submerged have heightened apprehensions about the safety of the residents.

"I have been inundated with distress calls from various districts, including Kupwara, Bandipora, Sopore, and even segments of Srinagar City, where communities are grappling with significant water logging. The potential threat to life and property necessitates concrete actions from the administration," remarked Lone.

Calling upon the Lt. Governor-led administration to swiftly mobilize all relevant departments, Lone stressed the imperative of effective coordination and prompt action. He also highlighted the preparedness of the State Disaster Response Force teams to address the emergent challenges.

"Our party members are diligently monitoring the evolving flood-like situation and are actively liaising with the concerned authorities to ensure that the plight of the affected locals is duly acknowledged and addressed. Through coordinated efforts and vigilant oversight, I am optimistic that we can navigate through this crisis," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, at 2 pm, the Irrigation & Flood Control Department in Kashmir issued an update on water levels across various areas:

In Sangam, the water level was recorded at 14.04 ft, with the Flood Declaration (FD) set at 21 ft and the Danger Mark (DM) at 25 ft. Similarly, in Pampore, the water level stood at 2.65 m, with the FD at 4.5 m and the DM at 5.0 m.

Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar reported a water level of 12.58 ft, with the FD marked at 18 ft and the DM at 21 ft. Meanwhile, Asham recorded a water level of 8.18 ft, with the FD set at 14 ft and the DM at 16.5 ft.

Vishow Nallah documented a water level of 7.12 m, with the FD measured at 7.75 m and the DM at 8.50 m. In Doderhama, the water level indicated 2.34 m, with the FD at 3.65 m and the DM at 3.9 m.

Lastly, Pohru Nallah at Seelu reported a water level of 5.34 m, with the FD recorded at 4.6 m and the DM at 5.0 m.