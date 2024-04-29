Normal Life Hit as Heavy Rains Drench Kashmir; Snowfall at Higher Reaches

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): While most regions of India grapple with a scorching heat wave, Kashmir finds itself amidst heavy rainfall and chilly temperatures, disrupting daily life. Notably, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius today, with Gulmarg at -1.0 degrees Celsius, Banihal at 7.8 degrees Celsius, Kupwara at 3.9 degrees Celsius, Anantnag at -8.2 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam at 2.7 degrees Celsius as night temperatures. This unexpected weather phenomenon has led to widespread disruptions, with schools closed, roads submerged, and the highway shut down.

As heavy rainfall continues to pummel Kashmir, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has issued updates on the water levels in various rivers and streams across the region. Gauge readings at 11 am today indicate rising water levels, prompting authorities to take swift action.

Higher reaches in Kashmir including Kupwara received a fresh spell of snowfall.

The River Jhelum, a lifeline for many in the region, is closely monitored. At Sangam, the current water level stands at 11.92 feet, nearing the warning threshold of 21 feet and the danger level of 25 feet. Similarly, Pampore, Ram Munshi Bagh, Asham, and Wullar are all showing signs of increasing water levels, raising concerns among officials.

The current water level at Pampore stands at 1584.82 meters, with the flood warning declared at 1587.18 meters and the danger level at 1587.68 meters. Meanwhile, at Ram Munshi Bagh, the current water level is recorded at 11.33 feet, nearing the flood warning mark of 18 feet and the danger level of 21 feet. Additionally, Asham is experiencing a current water level of 7.90 feet, with the flood warning set at 14 feet and the danger level at 16.5 feet. At Wullar, the current water level stands at 1576.95 meters, with the flood warning declared at 1577.75 meters and the danger level at 1578 meters.

The weather forecast offers little respite, with heavy rainfall expected to persist throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Intense showers may occur in isolated spots, heightening the risk of flooding and other weather-related hazards. However, a temporary improvement is anticipated between 9 PM and 11:30 PM tonight, followed by another spell of rain from late tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday morning, albeit with reduced intensity.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant as significant rises in water levels are expected in rivers and streams. Flash floods, hailstorms, gusty winds, and thunderstorms are also possible, posing additional risks to the populace. Furthermore, heavy snowfall is predicted in higher reaches, with more than one foot expected in some areas. Travelers are advised to avoid the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway until May 1st due to landslides triggered by continuous rainfall, which has led to its closure.

Schools across various districts, including Srinagar, Kupwara, Doda, Gurez, Ramban, and Bandipora, have suspended classes as a precautionary measure. Additionally, educational institutions are advised to implement safety measures to ensure the well-being of students, staff, and infrastructure.

While the Irrigation and Flood Control Department reassures the public that there's no immediate threat of major flooding, continuous monitoring of the situation is underway. Efforts are also ongoing to clear landslides and restore traffic flow on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Meanwhile, The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued an advisory in response to the inclement weather conditions expected in the region. Residents, particularly those residing near the River Jhelum, its tributaries, and Nallahs, are urged to refrain from approaching these water bodies and to curtail their outdoor activities until the weather improves. This precautionary measure comes amidst forecasts of heavy rainfall, potential snowfall in higher altitudes, and isolated hailstorms until April 30 as indicated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar Station.

Furthermore, tourists, local Shikara operators, sand miners, and individuals utilizing boat crossing points on Dal Lake and River Jhelum are advised to exercise caution and assess the conditions of these water bodies before attempting to cross. In case of any queries or emergencies, the general public is encouraged to reach out to the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Srinagar and Police Control Room Srinagar for assistance and information.