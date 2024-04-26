50 Houses Damaged in Massive Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir: At least 50 houses got damaged after a road caved in Pernote area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq told reporters during his visit to the affected area that 30 residential houses got damaged in the initial stage and later 20 more got affected.

The DC Ramban further said that the district administration is shifting the affected families to safer places and the administration is making arrangements for food and other related stuff for the affected families. The Deputy Commissioner Ramban further stated that the work on the restoration of essential services will be ensured soon and that losses are being assessed for providing compensation to the displaced families.

DC Ramban also said that a team of geologists will assess the situation and the measures to prevent huge losses will be taken accordingly.

Reports said that the massive landslide also disrupted vehicular traffic movement in the area after the road stretch caved in. The landslide also disrupted power supply to the residents as it uprooted the electric poles along the caved in road stretch.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban,Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary took to ‘X’ to share updates about the landslide.

“Massive subsidence/sinking at km 5 on Ramban-Gool Road! Road blocked, all vehicles halted. Restoration work underway for road connectivity and power supply affected by road sinking. Ramban-Gool road is currently blocked. Stay tuned for updates,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Also on the directions of deputy commissioner Ramban, ambulances have been kept stationed on the site, men and machinery mobilized to restore the connectivity & power supply to the affected area,” he added.