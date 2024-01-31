Loading...

Jharkhand Govt Removes Additional Chief Secretary of Home Dept

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar was removed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Jharkhand government's Home Department, while Chief Secretary L Khiangte will handle the Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department.

Ranchi: Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar was removed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of the Jharkhand government on Wednesday, a statement said. Chief Secretary L Khiangte will hold the additional charge of the Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department, it said.

The home secretary of the state was removed at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was interrogating Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case. Kumar is yet to be given a new responsibility.

