Jharkhand CM row: Kejriwal helped Hemant Soren run away from Delhi, alleges BJP MP

Ranchi/New Delhi: A political whirlpool is about to form in Jharkhand after Chief Minister Hemant Soren managed to give a miss to Enforcement Directorate sleuths at his Delhi residence for the last few days, only to surface in Ranchi to chair a meeting of the ruling alliance MLAs on Tuesday.

The central probe agency is after Soren in an investigation about a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand. The ED officials seized Rs 36 lakh, a BMW SUV and some "incriminating" documents after it searched Soren's Delhi house on Tuesday. They had first reached his Delhi residence on Monday to question him in the money laundering case, but they could not locate him. Soren had left for New Delhi on January 27 night. Amid suspense about his whereabouts, he reached his official residence in Ranchi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The ED has so far arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi. An employee of the Jharkhand land revenue department, Bhanu Prasad Prasad, was also arrested by the agency in the case. The ED investigation pertains to "huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/ bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores'.

Here is what transpired during the day: