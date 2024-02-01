Jharkhand CM Arrest: Have the Numbers, But BJP Trying to Poach MLAs, says Dashrath Gagrai

New Delhi: Following the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the ED in the alleged land scam case, the Congress on Thursday claimed there was no threat of poaching to the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance MLAs in Jharkhand but had a plan ready to move the lawmakers to a secure location if needed. “The alliance has the numbers. Letters of support have been given to the Governor but yet there is no invite from the Raj Bhavan to the chief minister designate to take oath. Why this delay? The lawmakers are safe but we are ready for any eventuality,” a senior AICC functionary said.

According to party insiders, some of the alliance MLAs may be moved to Hyderabad in Telangana or Bengaluru in Karnataka where the grand old party is in power while some of them may be left behind in the state to welcome Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will enter the state on Feb 2. Congress Legislative Party leader Alamgir Alam told ETV Bharat that the alliance is “strong and united”.

“Last evening, we had given letters of support from 43 MLAs to the Governor. Some MLAs could not reach the Raj Bhawan. But today, the number has increased to 47 MLAs but still the Governor has not invited chief minister designate Champai Soren to take oath. This delay cannot be explained as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was invited by the state governor to take oath within hours of resigning,” Alam said.

“There is no fear of poaching of our MLAs. We have the numbers and are together. We are all in Ranchi,” he said. However, Jharkhand Congress Working President Jaleshwar Mahato, said the alliance had a “plan B to secure the MLAs” but refused to talk about it. “We are ready for any situation and our plans are ready to secure the MLAs if needed. But we can’t share our strategy,” Mahato said.

JMM MLA from Kharsawan Dashrath Gagrai shared the views of Mahato and alleged that the BJP was trying to poach the alliance MLAs. “We have the numbers. The alliance is secure but it has come to my knowledge that some of our MLAs are being offered Rs 25 crore each to support the BJP in government formation.

The delay in inviting Champai Soren to take oath is due to this factor. But we are confident that our MLAs will not come under any pressure,” Dashrath said. According to the JMM MLA, former chief minister Hemant Soren has been targeted to disrupt the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the state. “If our leader is facing a probe for alleged corruption, why not investigate the charges against BJP leaders as well? They knew the alliance was going to do well in the Lok Sabha polls and therefore disrupted the alliance,” said Gagrai.

According to Jaleshwar Mahato, the Congress would accord a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s yatra on Feb 2. “All arrangements are in place. The welcome to the yatra will be the biggest so far in Jharkhand. All the MLAs are not needed for the purpose as we have a large party organization to take care of the event,” said Mahato.

“Due to the present situation, we would not be able to welcome the yatra tomorrow but we are fully supporting it,” said Gagrai. Hemant Soren was taken into custody by the ED in the alleged land scam case on Wednesday evening. Following Soren's arrest, Transport Minister Champai Soren is poised to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.