No Evidence Against Me, ED Trying to Spoil My Image: Hemant Soren

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has cried foul stating that there was no evidence found against him yet he was harassed.

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, was more or less definite that he would be apprehended.

In a video message before his apprehension, he said, "Most probably ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son...After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in matters which are not related to me. No evidence has been by them found yet. They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence. We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalit and the innocent..."

Soren was arrested by the sleuths on Wednesday after several hours of grilling at his official residence in Ranchi. This followed a day-long drama during which he was reportedly untraceable.

Soren who went to the Raj Bhawan to put in his papers as the Chief Minister, was later arrested and senior leader Champai Soren was entrusted with the responsibility of replacing him at the helm.

Incidentally, Soren has filed a case against ED officials on charges of harassment stating that they inflicted mental torture on him despite not finding anything substantial against him.

TAGGED:

Hemant SorenED

