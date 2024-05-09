ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir IAF Attack: Poonch Search Op Enters Day 6; Many Suspects Detained For Questioning

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Updated : May 9, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

A collage of three militants believed to be involved in attack on IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
A collage of three militants believed to be involved in attack on IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch(Special Arrangement)

The search operation is being carried out by the joint teams of police , Army and the police's Special Operations Group to neutralize the three militants believed to have carried out Saturday's attack on an IAF convoy in which one IAF personnel was killed and four others were injured.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces have intensified the search operation in Shahsitar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on the 6th day to neutralize the militants who attacked an Indian Air Force convoy on Saturday killing one IAF personnel and injuring four others.

The Army, para military forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Special Operations Group of police have intensified the search operation on the sixth day in the dense forests and nearby residential areas of the attack site.

Meanwhile police have released the photographs of the three militants believed to have carried out the fatal attack on the IAF convoy, based on the CCTV footage of the area. The attack on the IAF convoy of vehicles took place on Saturday in which Corporal Vikky Pahade was killed and four of his colleagues were injured.

The three militants reportedly used high-powered assault rifles, United States-made M4s and Russian-made AK-47s, in the attack, which was the first major strike of the year in an area that witnessed several terror-related strikes on military targets and soldiers last year.

Police sources identified the militant trio as Illiyas, a former Pakistan Army commando, Hadoon (or Hadun), and Abu Hamza, the code-name of commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Post the fatal attack on the Air Force convoy at Shahsitar Poonch, Core Cdr 15 Corps and ADGP Jammu accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, IGP CRPF and DIG RP Range visited the area and monitored the ongoing massive search operation. Many suspects have been picked up for questioning.

