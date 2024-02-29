J&K Police Award Rs 3 Lakh to Villager Who Gave Info of Pak-Drone in Ramgarh Sector

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday handed over a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to a person who provided information about Pakistani drone leading to its recovery by security forces in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Shri Vinay Kumar, presented a cheque amounting to Rs 3 lakh on behalf of ADGP Jammu Zone to the informer in a felicitation ceremony jointly organised by Samba Police and BSF. The programme was attended by IG BSF DK Boora, DIG BSF Jammu Sector Chitter Pal, CO BSF 148 Bn. Kamal Rawat, Tehsildar Vijaypur, SDPO Vijaypur, SHO Ramgarh, and several people from Dug and adjoining villages. The reward was given as a part of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s recently announced policy.

Notably, on January 18, the informer, a local resident of Nandpur village, noticed a suspicious object lying over his field near Border out Post (BoP) Chamliyal. On spotting the suspicious object, he immediately rushed to the nearest BSF unit that was being manned by its 148 Battalion and informed about the object. Acting swiftly on the information, the security forces recovered a Pakistani surveillance drone fitted with camera from the field of the informer.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Samba sought cooperation and support from public living near the international border in curbing the menace of narco-terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. He apprised the people about rewards recently announced by the DGP for people who provide information and intelligence on trans-border tunnels, drones, narcotics, terror activities and terrorists.

Also, the IG BSF interacted with locals and urged them to remain alert and extra vigilant along with assuring full cooperation to the people especially those cultivating near the international border.

Ex-BDC Chairman Ramgarh, Darshan Singh thanked police for announcing rewards to motivate people living near the border to strengthen the security forces in thwarting the nefarious activities. The recipient of the award expressed his gratitude towards police and expressed his committed to serve the nation in future as well.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has recently announced cash rewards under various categories. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for those who provide information about trans-border tunnel used by the anti-national elements to transit terrorists, explosives and contraband consignments.

A cash reward of Rs 3 lakh has been announced for those who sights a drone flowing from across the border to drop narcotics or explosive material leading to the recovery of the said dropped material, who gives actionable intelligence about person connected with receiving drone deliveries and/or transporting arms/ammunition/narcotics from border/LoC to hinterland or Punjab and the said intelligence gets corroborated during further action.

Cash reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for people providing information about inter-state narcotics modules, people talking to Pakistan based terrorists and separatists in jails and persons or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as informers.

Police also announced Rs 1 lakh cash reward for persons providing information about those inciting and encouraging people to join terrorist ranks and to take up guns. This apart, rewards ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh have been announced for those giving specific information about presence of terrorists, resulting in successful operation leading to arrest or combat.