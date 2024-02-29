J&K Waqf Board Under Fire Over Appointment of 'Executive Officers' 'in Violation of Norms'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has landed in the soup with its appointment of 'Executive Officers' in the board in five districts of the union territory with the leading political party National Conference accusing the Waqf Board of sidelining genuine candidates in violation of the established norms.

The order of the J&K Waqf Board dated Feb 27 regarding the appointment of the Executive Officers for districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Kupwara, and Baramulla has come under scrutiny, eliciting criticism from the National Conference. Tanvir Sadiq, the party's spokesperson, has expressed reservations about the qualifications and political affiliations of the appointees.

The order, a result of the 9th Board meeting, sanctioned the temporary appointment of Executive Officers under Section 38 of the Central Waqf Act 1995. The designated roles are for a limited duration of six months.

Tanvir voiced concerns over the selection process saying that there is an established criteria for positions like Imams, Khateebs, and Muezzins at the Waqf Board while questioning the basis on which the Executive Officers had been appointed.

“To qualify for roles as Imams, Khateebs, and Muezzins, the Waqf Board had established detailed criteria. Despite the presence of religious scholars, experts, and credible people contributing to the waqf board, here is a list of executive officers whose sole qualification appears to be 'NOTHING'. The BJP seems to magically turn its workers into experts,” Tanvir said.

According to the order from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Mohd Rafiq Wani, son of Gh Mohd Wani and resident of Nipora, Anantnag, has been appointed as the Executive Officer for District Anantnag. Similarly, Abid Hussain Khan, son of Assad-Ullah Khan and resident of Bunigam, Kulgam, has been designated as the Executive Officer for District Kulgam. Javied Ahmad Qadri, son of Gh Ahmad Qadri and resident of Mashwara, Shopian, has been appointed as the Executive Officer for District Shopian.

Mohammad Gulzar Lone, son of Ab. Khaliq Lone and resident of Soonthipora, Kupwara, is now the Executive Officer for District Kupwara. Additionally, Zahid Ab Gani Lone, son of Gh. Rasool Lone and resident of Sheeri, Baramulla, has taken up the position of Executive Officer for District Baramulla. The J&K Waqf Board will oversee the activities of these Executive Officers, the order read.

Critics argue that even though these roles are honorary, all the appointed individuals have affiliations with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).