Political Parties Unanimous in Their Demand for Holding Simultaneous Polls in J&K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): They might be bitter rivals on other issues, but almost all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are unanimous in their demand for holding assembly elections in the union territory along with the upcoming parliamentary. The demand for a democratically elected government in the region has gained momentum after the Supreme court in a judgment in December last year directed the Centre to restore statehood and hold the much awaited assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September end.

In June 2018, the BJP withdrew its support to the PDP-led coalition government and Governor's rule was subsequently imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. In November that, the state assembly was dissolved by the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.

The call for conducting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir aligns with the idea of empowering the people and providing them with an opportunity to elect their representatives through a democratic process.

Ravinder Sharma, Chief Spokesperson of the JKPCC said that not only the Congress, but all the parties were unanimous in holding the long awaited assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheikh Bashir, Provincial Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference said that “democracy should prevail” in the region while referring to the delay in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Targeting the BJP, Bashir said, “PM Modi's visit did not work in Jammu, how will it work in Kashmir” taking a dig at PM Modi's proposed visit to the valley in March.

Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia, Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP targeted the mainstream parties in J&K for not restoring “grassroots democracy” in the region. But Dilip Baru, District President of the J&K PDP said that people were suffering due to absence of elected representatives.