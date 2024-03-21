IT Dept Raids Premises Belonging to Businessmen, Brokers in Raipur, Rajnandgaon

Raipur: The Income Tax (IT) Department on Thursday raided various premises of businessmen in Rajnandgaon and Raipur in Chhattisgarh to implement the election model code of conduct here, sources said.

It is being said that the raids were conducted in connection with investment related links of these businessmen with some former bureaucrats. To begin with, the IT team raided the premises of Raipur real estate businessman Chandu Dau, who is known to have a good rapport with politicians and bureaucrats of the previous government. Also, the premises of Prakash Lunia, a broker were raided along with several locations of Sundar Constructions.

Raids were held in several locations including VIP Road Amlidih, Devendra Nagar and Katora Talab area in Raipur. This apart, many locations were raided in Rajnandgaon. The IT Department team launched searches in the premises of another broker, Sanjay Sharma in Rajnandgaon.

Teams comprising nearly 17 officers of the IT Department were involved in the raids. Also, a central team and one from the Bhopal unit joined in the operations that were launched since this morning.

According to sources, the IT Department teams recovered information about old accounts and transactions in the electronic device along with important documents during the searches.