IT Dept Raids Premises Belonging to Businessmen, Brokers in Raipur, Rajnandgaon

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

IT Dept Raids Premises Belonging to Businessmen, Brokers in Raipur, Rajnandgaon

According to sources, premises of brokers and businessmen were raided by the IT Department this morning. Documents pertaining to old bank accounts and financial transactions were recovered by the teams.

Raipur: The Income Tax (IT) Department on Thursday raided various premises of businessmen in Rajnandgaon and Raipur in Chhattisgarh to implement the election model code of conduct here, sources said.

It is being said that the raids were conducted in connection with investment related links of these businessmen with some former bureaucrats. To begin with, the IT team raided the premises of Raipur real estate businessman Chandu Dau, who is known to have a good rapport with politicians and bureaucrats of the previous government. Also, the premises of Prakash Lunia, a broker were raided along with several locations of Sundar Constructions.

Raids were held in several locations including VIP Road Amlidih, Devendra Nagar and Katora Talab area in Raipur. This apart, many locations were raided in Rajnandgaon. The IT Department team launched searches in the premises of another broker, Sanjay Sharma in Rajnandgaon.

Teams comprising nearly 17 officers of the IT Department were involved in the raids. Also, a central team and one from the Bhopal unit joined in the operations that were launched since this morning.

According to sources, the IT Department teams recovered information about old accounts and transactions in the electronic device along with important documents during the searches.

Read more

  1. IT Raid at Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister's Residence Ends on Fifth Day
  2. I-T raids at premises of ex-TMC MLA, others in Bengal
  3. Dhiraj Sahu I-T raids: 'Rahul Gandhi will have to answer', says BJP chief Nadda; cash counting machines break down

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.