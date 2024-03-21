Arrested ISIS India Head Had No Contact With Family in Dehradun for Last 10-12 Yrs: Police

Dehradun: The ISIS India head, Haris Farooqi, who was arrested in Assam's Dhubri district yesterday with his associate, is a resident of Dehradun. His associate, Anurag Singh alias Rehan is a resident of Panipat.

Both were arrested when they crossed over from Bangladesh and were apprehended by the Special Task Force from Dharmasala area.

Investigations have revealed that Farooqi's family has been living in Dalanwala Kotwali area of Dehradun for the last 20 years. His father runs a Unani dispensary in Dehradun. On the other hand, Anurag Singh had converted to Islam and his wife is a citizen of Bangladesh, police said. Uttarakhand Police were alerted and investigations were initiated as soon as Farooqi's Dehradun connections surfaced.

According to local intelligence and police, Farooqui has not come to Dehradun for the last 10-12 years. He studied from Aligarh Muslim University, but never came to visit his family after completing his studies. Police said Farooqui and Anurag were undergoing training by ISIS in India itself.

Both of them have been accused of misleading youths and recruiting them into their outfit. Many cases are pending against the two in Delhi and Lucknow.

SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh said it has been found that Haris Farooqui has no contact with his family in the last 10 to 12 years. Acting on intelligence input, police had investigated the matter. After which, it came to light that Farooqui neither came to Dehradun for over one decade nor kept any contact with his family members who are residing here, Singh said.