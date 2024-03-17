NIA attaches four properties in Pune in ISIS terror module case

New Delhi: The NIA has attached four properties as "proceeds of terrorism" in an ISIS module case in Pune, moving forward on its mandate to dismantle the global terror outfits' network in the country, an official said on Sunday. The attached properties in the Kondhwa area are linked to 11 people accused in the case, including three absconders, and were being used for IED fabrication and its training and planning of terror acts, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already chargesheeted all 11 in the case registered last year. Attached under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the properties are residential houses or flats linked to the accused Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, Md Rizwan Ali, Kadir Dastagir Pathan, Simab Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, Talha Liyakat Khan, Shamil Nachan and Aakif Nachan, the official said.

According to the NIA, the case relates to an ISIS conspiracy to spread terror by carrying out attacks at various places in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other parts of the country through IED fabrication training workshops and recce of jungles for firing practices and hideouts, besides raising terror funds by committing armed robberies and thefts.

In pursuit of its efforts to destroy the network of the proscribed global terrorist organisation and safeguard India's interests, the NIA has cracked down on various ISIS modules across different states in recent months. The investigations into the conspiracy and activities of ISIS are continuing, the spokesperson said.