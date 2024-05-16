Indonesian Held At Guwahati Airport With Cocaine In Stomach

Guwahati: A 33-year-old Indonesian national was arrested on charges of smuggling cocaine inside stomach at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Reinhard Sirite, hailing from Jakarta, was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital where the cocaine-filled pellets were surgically removed from his stomach.

The incident surfaced after the customs department officials intercepted Reinhard during security check at around 8.45pm yesterday. An intensive examination was conducted and the cocaine pellets were detected through X-ray. The method of concealing pellets inside body is often used by the drug traffickers.

Following the revelation, Reinhard was taken into custody and shifted to hospital for urgent medical intervention. A surgery was conducted at the hospital and a total of 36 pellets, each weighing around 10 grams were recovered from his stomach. The accused is still admitted in the hospital.

Officials said the confiscated cocaine is worth several crores. The accused will be interrogated and an investigation has been launched to unravel as to whom the accused planned to supply cocaine following which, his associates would be arrested, an official said.

According to authorities, this has been a major crackdown against drug trafficking in recent times. An effort is underway by the law enforcing agencies to ensure vigil and curb drug trading.