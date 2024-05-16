ETV Bharat / state

Indonesian Held At Guwahati Airport With Cocaine In Stomach

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Indonesian Held At Guwahati Airport With Cocaine In Stomach
Jakarta-based Reinhard Sirite concealed cocaine inside stomach(ETV Bharat Picture)

The cocaine was detected through X-ray during security check. A total of 36 cocaine-filled pellets, weighing 10 grams, were extracted from the Indonesian national's stomach through surgery.

Guwahati: A 33-year-old Indonesian national was arrested on charges of smuggling cocaine inside stomach at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Reinhard Sirite, hailing from Jakarta, was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital where the cocaine-filled pellets were surgically removed from his stomach.

The incident surfaced after the customs department officials intercepted Reinhard during security check at around 8.45pm yesterday. An intensive examination was conducted and the cocaine pellets were detected through X-ray. The method of concealing pellets inside body is often used by the drug traffickers.

Following the revelation, Reinhard was taken into custody and shifted to hospital for urgent medical intervention. A surgery was conducted at the hospital and a total of 36 pellets, each weighing around 10 grams were recovered from his stomach. The accused is still admitted in the hospital.

Officials said the confiscated cocaine is worth several crores. The accused will be interrogated and an investigation has been launched to unravel as to whom the accused planned to supply cocaine following which, his associates would be arrested, an official said.

According to authorities, this has been a major crackdown against drug trafficking in recent times. An effort is underway by the law enforcing agencies to ensure vigil and curb drug trading.

Read more

  1. Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along International Border In Rajasthan; 2 Kg Heroin Recovered: Police
  2. 12 Punjab Policemen Booked In Rajasthan For Allegedly Implicating Youth In False Drug Smuggling Case
  3. J-K: Sopore Police Attaches Properties Of Notorious Drug Peddler Worth 37 Lakhs

TAGGED:

INDONESIAN HELD AT GUWAHATI AIRPORTSMUGGLING COCAINE INSIDE STOMACHCOCAINE WAS DETECTED THROUGH X RAYDRUG TRAFFICKINGINDONESIAN WITH COCAINE IN STOMACH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.