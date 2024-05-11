Indian Air Force Airlifts stranded American Tourists of Indian Origin from Himachal Pradesh

Nahan (Himachal Pradesh): Two American tourists of Indian origin have been rescued from Churdhar in the Sirmaur district. The local administration received the information that two women were stranded. After which the help of the Air Force was taken to rescue these women. On Saturday morning, a Cheetah helicopter reached a place called Teesri near Churdhar and both the women were airlifted.

Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur Sumit Khimta said they received the information about the two female tourists being stranded in Churdhar's Teesri on Friday evening. Immediately, the district administration started making necessary arrangements for their rescue. The rescued women have been identified as Richa Abhay Sonawane and Sonia Ratan, both born in India, but they are American citizens.

The district administration said, "A female tourist named Sonia Ratan suffered spinal surgery. Both the women had gone trekking where their health deteriorated. According to the Deputy Commissioner, at 4 pm on Friday, they received the information stating that women were stranded, SDM Sangrah Sunil Kayth was immediately sent to the spot, along with police, doctors and a team of other officers."

Sumit Khimta said that Dr Shalini Negi and the medical team had reached there and a team of doctors examined the health of the tourists and provided medical services to them. The SDF team also reached the place on Saturday and played an important role in rescuing both women.

According to the administration, considering the condition of the women, on Saturday morning both women were airlifted with the help of the Cheetah helicopter of the Air Force. Both the women were safely rescued and taken to Chandigarh on Saturday morning where both are undergoing treatment.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time a case of tourists being stranded on Churdhar Peak has come to light. Many people have been trapped here even before this. Who was rescued with the help of the administration? Churdhar is a popular trekking site where tourists from India and abroad come to enjoy trekking.

Read more: Eight Snowbound Tourists Rescued In Himachal Pradesh