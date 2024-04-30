Eight Snowbound Tourists Rescued in Himachal Pradesh

Lahaul-Spiti: Amid the fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, authorities on Monday rescued eight snowbound tourists in the Pangmo area of Lahaul Spiti district of the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding rain and snowfall across the state on April 30. There has been heavy snowfall in Lahaul Spiti district in the past 24 hours throwing life out of gear. An official said that due to heavy snowfall on Monday, eight tourists got stuck in Pangmo of Spiti Valley.

Soon after the authorities received a distress call about the trapped tourists, a team of police was rushed to the spot and it rescued the trapped tourists. The tourists were later shifted to a safer location by the police.

According to the information received from Lahaul-Spiti Police, the police team had received information that eight tourists were stranded in Pangmo amid heavy snowfall. After which the police team reached the spot and all the tourists were rescued safely. All the tourists were kept at safe places by the police. These tourists included youths from Rajasthan, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, who had set out to visit Pangmo in Spiti Valley.

Mayank Chaudhary, SP Lahaul Spiti informed that on Monday evening, 1000 vehicles were safely rescued through Atal Tunnel. “Due to snowfall, the road became slippery and the movement of vehicles was badly affected. Although the weather is clear in the valley on Tuesday, the road is still slippery. Due to which the movement of other vehicles including tourists has been stopped towards Lahaul through Atal Tunnel for the time being. As soon as the weather clears in the valley, the movement of vehicles will resume,” the SP Lahaul Spiti said.