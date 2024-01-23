Loading...

IFS officer in Malta celebrates Pran Pratishtha; sings Ram Dhun

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Dholi Meena celebrates Pran Pratistha programme in Malta; sings Ramdhun

IFS officer Lokesh Meena and his wife Dholi Meena organised a puja and sang bhajans with foreigners to celebrate Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. A video of Meena singing 'Parts of my hut will open today' became viral on social media.

Malta: Indian Foreign Service officer Lokesh Meena and his wife Dholi Meena organised a puja and sang bhajans with Sanatan Dharma followers in Europe's Malta on the occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dholi said several foreigners also joined celebrations.

The Pran Pratistha was live telecasted at Times Square in New York City in America, and Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Ramdhun was also played on the streets of London. As per sources, a special puja was organised by the Hindu Association in Malta and the Indian community worshipped the deity. Meena said for her, there is nothing above religion in life. "I am celebrating the consecration of Ram temple enthusiastically," she added.

Lokesh said Diwali is celebrated in remembrance of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. "Now after 500 years, Ramlila has been organised at Ram's birthplace. This is no different from Diwali. Therefore, this occasion has been transformed into a festival by lighting of lamps," he added.

He,however, said those who were unable to visit Ayodhya should not be disappointed. "By the grace of Lord Ram, everyone will get the opportunity to get his darshan in future," Lokesh added.

A video of Dholi Meena went viral on social media. She was seen crooning, 'Parts of my hut will open today'. Several foreigners were seen enjoying the devotional music as well.

