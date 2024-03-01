Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Congress in a Tizzy as Vikramaditya Singh Meets Disqualified MLAs

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (L) with Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi during a presser

Sources said that Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister, Vikramaditya Singh, who offered to resign after the shock defeat of Congress in the Rajya Sabha election met the six Congress MLAs, who were disqualified for cross-voting for the BJP triggering speculations in the political quarters.

Shimla: Hours after Congress observers DK Shivakumar and Bhupendra Hooda said that all was well in Himachal Pradesh in the backdrop of cross-voting by the ruling party MLAs in favour of the BJP, disgruntled minister Vikramaditya Singh met the six Congress MLAs disqualified by the Speaker leaving the party high command in a tizzy.

Sources said that Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh left for Chandigarh from Shimla on Thursday night. Singh is scheduled to visit Delhi today. Later, in the day, he will also visit Rajasthan capital Jaipur. On his way from Shimla to Chandigarh, he met the six MLAs who were disqualified from the Assembly after they cross-voted for BJP leader Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election leading to the defeat of Congress veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The surprise meeting of Vikramaditya Singh, who had offered to resign after the Congress' shock defeat has triggered speculations in the political quarters leaving the Congress guessing over the next move of Vikramaditya Singh, the son of later Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The resentment of the Virbhadra Singh's family is being attributed to the failure of the Congress government to build a statue of the late Chief Minister and Congress veteran. On Thursday, Feb 29, Congress observers—Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Hooda arrived in Shimla to hold talks with the disgruntled Congress leaders.

All eyes are now on Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh as he arrives in Delhi on Friday. He is also scheduled to visit Jaipur later in the day.

