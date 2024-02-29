Himachal Political: Speaker Disqualifies Six Congress MLAs Who Cross-Voted To BJP RS Candidate

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified six Congress party legislators who cross-voted in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election, where the BJP managed to emerge victorious despite not having the requisite numbers in the House. The disqualification of the six MLAs involved in the cross-voting altered the numbers in the House.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has disqualified six Congress legislators who had cross-voted for a BJP candidate in the recently concluded election to the Council of States from here.

The Speaker made his decision public in a press interaction connected to the decision he had taken in the case of six MLAs.

"I hold the respondents have incurred disqualification under para 2, clause 1, sub-clause A, of the Tenth Schedule (of the Constitution), and therefore, I hold and declare that the respondent numbers 1 to 6 cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly with immediate effect," he read out from the disqualification order before the media.

"This is the order. They ceased to be members of this august House," he added.

The Speaker is also expected to give information on the productivity of the recently concluded Budget session and the situations presented in the House.

The six MLAs of Congress who voted against the party's Rajya Sabha candidate are Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sudhir Sharma, Rajendra Rana, ID Lakhanpal, Devendra Bhutto, and Ravi Thakur.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan, has filed a petition and demanded that the six legislators who indulged in anti-party activities be disqualified from the House. The Speaker reserved his orders on the petition on Wednesday.

