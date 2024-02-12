Haldwani Violence: Govt Reshuffles Officials, Appoints Vishal Mishra as Municipal Commissionner

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government on Monday reshuffled the officials across the state following the violence that erupted in Haldwani over the demolition of a religious place during an encroachment drive. The government has appointed IAS officer Vishal Mishra as the Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Haldwani, who was earlier the Chief Development Officer in Udham Singh Nagar.

Pankaj Upadhyay, who was the Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Haldwani, was first transferred as General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation. However, before joining his post, his position was again shuffled and was appointed as the additional district magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar.

Pankaj Upadhyay was leading the drive that the Municipal Corporation wanted to free the land of Banbhulpura located in Haldwani of Nainital district from illegal occupation. A week before the violence when Upadhyay had gone with his team to seal the land, Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence, was entangled with him on the allegation of illegal occupation. Sources said that the people were upset with Upadhyay, hence, to pacify the public, he was transferred.

In the latest development over the violence, officials said, “The situation in the Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence, was normal on Monday as additional troops of paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain law and order.” Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said essential commodities are being supplied to the residents of the curfew-hit area and more facilities will also be provided to them soon. Six people were killed while 60 others were injured in the violence that broke out on February 8.

