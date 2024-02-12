Haldwani Violence: Govt Reshuffles Officials, Appoints Vishal Mishra as Municipal Commissionner

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Uttarakhand government on Monday reshuffled the officials across the state following the violence erupted in Haldwani over the demolition of a religious place during an encroachment drive.

The Uttarakhand government has appointed Pankaj Upadhyay, who was the Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Haldwani, as the additional district magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government on Monday reshuffled the officials across the state following the violence that erupted in Haldwani over the demolition of a religious place during an encroachment drive. The government has appointed IAS officer Vishal Mishra as the Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Haldwani, who was earlier the Chief Development Officer in Udham Singh Nagar.

Pankaj Upadhyay, who was the Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Haldwani, was first transferred as General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation. However, before joining his post, his position was again shuffled and was appointed as the additional district magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar.

Pankaj Upadhyay was leading the drive that the Municipal Corporation wanted to free the land of Banbhulpura located in Haldwani of Nainital district from illegal occupation. A week before the violence when Upadhyay had gone with his team to seal the land, Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence, was entangled with him on the allegation of illegal occupation. Sources said that the people were upset with Upadhyay, hence, to pacify the public, he was transferred.

In the latest development over the violence, officials said, “The situation in the Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence, was normal on Monday as additional troops of paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain law and order.” Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said essential commodities are being supplied to the residents of the curfew-hit area and more facilities will also be provided to them soon. Six people were killed while 60 others were injured in the violence that broke out on February 8.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Haldwani Violence: Scores Detained as Manhunt Continues for Alleged Mastermind
  2. Uttarakhand: Congress demands impartial probe into Haldwani violence
  3. Haldwani Violence: 25 Arrested, 54 Cartridges Recovered along with Illegal Pistols

TAGGED:

Pankaj UpadhyayHaldwani violenceMunicipal Corporation

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.