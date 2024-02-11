Haldwani Violence: Govt Writes to MHA Seeking Additional Paramilitary Forces

author img

By ANI

Published : 8 hours ago

The Uttarakhand government, on Saturday, demanded four additional companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order situation in Nainital's Banbhulpura where violence erupted a few days ago during an anti-encroachment drive by the district administration.

The Uttarakhand government urged four additional companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the recently violated area of Nainital's Banbhulpura.

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government, on Saturday, demanded four additional companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order situation in Nainital's Banbhulpura where violence erupted a few days ago during an anti-encroachment drive by the district administration.

In a letter written to the Union Home Secretary on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said, "In view of the encroachment drive on 08.02.2024 in Malik ka Bagicha under the Banbhulpura police station area of Haldwani city of Nainital district, continuous attempts are being made by anarchist elements to impact law and order, hence there is a need for 04 companies of additional paramilitary forces."

Five people died in the violence that erupted after the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, following which a curfew was imposed in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena also said three cases were registered in which 19 people have been named.

As many as 5,000 unknown people were also named in the cases, according to officials. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs rushed four companies of paramilitary forces to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani on Friday afternoon saying the attack on police personnel, including women officers, was highly condemnable.

He also mentioned that some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in 'Dev Bhoomi' and took the law into their own hands. "The anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the court's direction. Yesterday, when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, violence broke out and our police personnel, including women officers, were attacked and stones were pelted at them. The administration had notified people beforehand. This is highly condemnable," CM Dhami said.

The CM also enquired about the status of the women police team and other staff, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists who were injured at the scene. Earlier, CM Dhami on Friday also met the state Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and apprised him of the law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the violent clashes in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

Read More

  1. Violence over Madrasa Demolition: Curfew Lifted from Outer Areas of Haldwani in Uttarakhand
  2. BSP Supremo Mayawati Terms Haldwani Violence as Failure of Intelligence System

TAGGED:

Haldwani ViolenceMHANainital

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.