BSP Supremo Mayawati Terms Haldwani Violence as Failure of Intelligence System

Hyderabad (Telangana): National President of Bahujan Samaj Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati remarked that the Haldwani incident was a failure of the intelligence system. Violence broke out during an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura district on Thursday, resulting in six fatalities and over 100 injuries to police officers.

Mayawati took to X, formerly known as Twitter and tweeted the post. She wrote: The violence in Haldwani, Uttarakhand and the loss of life and property in it is extremely worrisome. If the government, administration and intelligence system had been alert, this incident could have been prevented. The government should conduct a high level investigation and also maintain peace. Even in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh, adjacent to Uttarakhand, there is a situation of tension every day due to some issue or the other, which the government should control in time.

According to DGP Abhinav Kumar, the police and administrative teams had been called to the location to clear out an illegal encroachment that had already been the subject of a High Court lawsuit, which had mandated its removal.

The police are preparing to apply the strict National Security Act against people who attacked police officers in Haldwani, Kumar added. The Haldwani violence was allegedly part of a conspiracy, stated several BJP MPs.

"There is a conspiracy behind the Haldwani event. Police and government representatives were attacked, and bombs, country pistols, and other weapons were utilized. An order to shoot rioters on sight ought to be issued. "It is unnecessary to show them mercy," BJP Rajya Sabha member Harnath Yadav stated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected area on Friday and spoke with police officers. He said, "The court has directed that the anti-encroachment campaign to continue. Violence broke out yesterday while the administration was attempting to demolish unregistered property. Our police officers, including female officers, were attacked and stoned. People had received advance notice from the authorities. This is really unacceptable."