Cbi Registers Fir In Valmiki Development Scam; Bjp Demands Investigation

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the Valmiki Development Corporation scam.

The scandal came to light following the suicide of Chandrasekaran, a 45-year-old officer at the Maharishi Valmiki Development Corporation, who was based in the Bengaluru office. His death sparked a major political controversy in the state, with the BJP aiming accusations at the state government.

Chandrasekaran reportedly left behind a six-page suicide note, implicating three officials and revealing details of the "multi-crore corruption" within the corporation. The note has been central to uncovering the alleged scam, which involved fraudulent transactions totalling Rs 94.73 crore from the department's bank accounts, transferred between branches of Union Bank of India.

A case concerning these allegations has been registered at the Vinobanagar police station, and the CBI's involvement marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation. Earlier, Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to investigate the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation Scam in Karnataka.

In her letter to the Home Minister, Shobha said, "The Valmiki Development Corporation was established with the noble aim of advancing the socio-economic development of marginalized communities. However, recent reports have exposed a significant misappropriation of funds allocated for developmental projects. The magnitude of this scam, involving the diversion of substantial sums of money, raises serious concerns about the governance and accountability mechanisms in place."

The Bangalore North MP also mentioned the alleged suicide of Accounts Superintend associated with the corporation. "Chandrashekaran, accounts superintend associated with the Valmiki Development Corporation, tragically ended his life under distressing circumstances. Reports suggest that his suicide may be linked to the intense pressures and potential threats he faced about the scam. The loss of Chandrashekaran is a grievous blow, and his death underscores the urgent need for a transparent and thorough investigation into the factors leading to his untimely demise," Shobha said in her letter to Amit Shah.

"Additionally, there have been serious allegations against Union Bank regarding their involvement in facilitating or overlooking the financial mismanagement associated with Valimiki's Development Corporation. It has been reported that Union Bank's role in the transactions and management of funds is under scrutiny, and a complaint has been lodged with the CBI," she added.

Further, the BJP MP urged the Home Minister to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, ensuring that all individuals and entities involved are held accountable.

"Ensure the CBI conducts a thorough inquiry into the role of Union Bank and other financial institutions that may be implicated. Provide support and justice for the family of Chandrashekaran, acknowledging the circumstances that led to his tragic death. Implement stringent oversight mechanisms to prevent such scams in the future and to safeguard public funds intended for developmental projects," Karandlaje said.