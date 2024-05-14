Gujarat Devotee Dies of Heart Attack During Chardham Yatra; Death Toll Rises to Five

Dehradun: A septuagenarian devotee from Gujarat died due to suspected heart attack during the ongoing Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand taking the death toll during this year's yatra to five, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased devotee has been identified as 73-year-old Suryakant Khamar, a resident of Gandhinagar district of Gujarat.

An official said that the health of Surya Kant suddenly deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state for treatment. However, the doctors at the hospital who received the devotee declared him dead, the official said. He said that the body will be handed over to the family after completing the required medico-legal formalities in this regard.

The Gujarat devotee's death during the yatra has taken the death toll to five in this year's Chardham Yatra which started on May 10. Earlier, four devotees died in Yamunotri Dham while the fifth yatri died in Badrinath Dham. On Monday, a 75 year old woman identified as Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Rajkot district in Gujarat also died in Badrinath Dham came. The cause of death of Lakshmi Devi was also said to be a heart attack.

In view of the death of devotees, Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat held an important meeting with the concerned officials on Monday. During the meeting, the Health Minister directed the Health Secretary to look after the affairs of the Kedarnath Dham while as Health Additional Secretary was given the responsibility of Badrinath Dham and Joint Secretary and Director General was given the responsibility of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams.