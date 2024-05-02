Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand Govt Appeals Against VVIP Privileges; Enhances Infrastructure, Services ()

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): With the Chardham Yatra approaching, the Uttarakhand government is leaving no stone unturned to guarantee a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for pilgrims. The state government of Uttarakhand is ensuring both ease and safety for pilgrims with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami actively overseeing the preparations despite the ongoing election activities.

To enhance the sanctity and smoothness of the yatra, the government has decided to abstain from VVIP darshan for the initial 15 days, especially at Kedarnath Dham. This decision is communicated through a letter from the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to all state Chief Secretaries, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing common devotees' access.

In addition to this measure, the government is taking concrete steps to prevent issues like black marketing and fraud in heli services, urging the public to book tickets exclusively through the official IRCTC website authorized by the state government.

Furthermore, extensive arrangements have also been made to accommodate the increased number of devotees, including parking facilities for 1495 vehicles at 20 locations along the yatra route. A monitoring app has been developed for tracking the vehicles.

Enhanced cleanliness initiatives are also underway, with 700 sanitation workers deployed compared to 617 in the previous year. High-tech modular toilets and mobile units have been introduced, along with a road sweeping machine for effective cleaning.

All 4000 horses and mules on the yatra route will be closely monitored, with identity cards issued for hawkers and health check-ups mandated. Additional facilities such as water fountains and dormitories have been arranged for their caretakers.

Moreover, infrastructure improvements include road widening, enhanced health facilities with ambulances and golf carts, and the deployment of doctors without disrupting local services.

Health check-up centers will be operational at 18 locations along the route, ensuring comprehensive medical support for pilgrims. These comprehensive preparations aim to facilitate a divine and hassle-free Chardham Yatra experience for all devotees.