Chardham Yatra 2024: Helicopter Rides Fully Booked till June 20, 11 Lakh Devotees Register So far

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): More than 11 lakh devotees have already registered for the Chardham Yatra, scheduled to begin from May 10 while all tickets for helicopter rides have been booked till June 20.

Booking for helicopter rides for darshan of Baba Kedarnath Dham started on April 20. Within a few hours, all tickets from May 10 to June 20 were booked. After which, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) also started accepting bookings for helicopter rides between September 15 to October 31. This time, passengers will be able to take a chartered helicopter for the Chardham Yatra.

Additional secretary of Uttarakhand civil aviation department, C Ravi Shankar said, "Helicopter booking facilities were opened for Kedarnath Dham on April 20 and all tickets for May 10 to June 20 were booked within a very short time. Now, the booking process has been started for September 15 to October 31 for convenience of the passengers. The helicopters will not operate during the monsoon season from June 21 to September 14."

Under the Chardham Yatra, doors of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees on May 10 while the doors of Badrinath Dham will open on May 12 and Hemkund Sahib doors will open on May 25.

It is mandatory for devotees coming to Uttarakhand for Chardham Yatra, to register themselves. The registration has to be done through the official website of Chardham Yatra ~ https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. This apart one can also WhatsApp 'Yatra' to 8394833833 or register by downloading Tourist Care Uttarakhand mobile app on smart phone.

For devotees who are unable to register on either website or through WhatsApp, can dial the toll free number 0135-1364 to get the registration process completed.

Now, devotees who avail helicopter services to reach Kedarnath or other sites by helicopter, have to book their ticket from the official website of IRCTC ~ http://heliyatra.irctc.co.in. Officials have asked devotees not to book tickets from any other site.