Chardham Yatra 2024 Registrations Begin: Here's Where, How and What to Do

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday began the online registration process for Chardham Yatra, which comprises the pilgrimage to the four sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Registration is mandatory for devotees visiting the four sacred sites. The portal for online registration opened at 7 am today. Apart from registering online through official website, devotees can also register through mobile app, WhatsApp number or toll free number. One has to provide name, mobile number and residential address during registration and upload scanned copy of an ID proof.

State tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said preparations for the yatra will start after Aril 19. The Chardham Yatra will formally begin with the opening of the doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dham on May 10 while the Badrinath doors will open on May 12. This time the Uttarakhand Tourism Council has begun the online registration process around 25 days in advance of the journey.

Here's how to register online for Chardham Yatra 2024:

Visit the official website of the tourism department ~ registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Click on 'log in' button

Provide the details of the devotees

There will be a verification through OTP via mobile number or email address

Upload scanned copies of photo ID proof namely Aadhar card, Voter card or driving license

After registration, one will get a confirmation message

Download registration letter for Chardham Yatra. This has to be carried during the journey

Alternative option for registration:

Type 'yatra' and send via WhatsApp at 8394833833.

Call toll-free number ~ 01351364.

Access touristcarertarakhand mobile app on smart phone.

According to minister Maharaj, after elections are held on April 19, the entire focus of the government will be on Chardham Yatra. Several meetings have already been held regarding the journey. Efforts will be taken to promote tourism in Manaskhand. Also, infrastructure is being upgraded in Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Pithoragarh district, he said.