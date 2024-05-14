Four-year-old Raped, Tied in Sugarcane Field in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested

Saharanpur: In a shocking incident of brutality against children reported from Uttar Pradesh, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, who tied her in a sugarcane field after the sexual assault and ran away in Saharanpur district of the state, police said.

Police have arrested the accused, a serial offender who was recently released from jail while the victim girl has been admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur on Sunday. An official said that a 'Bhandara' was organized in the village on Sunday where the girl had also gone with her family. The official said that the girl went missing during the event while the family members thought that she might have gone home with some other family member. But when she did not reach home by 8 pm, the family members started searching for her and later lodged a missing complaint with the concerned police station.

On receiving information about the missing girl, SP Dehat Sagar Jain and CO Munish Kumar reached the spot. A joint search operation by the Nanauta police station, Titron police station and Gangoh police station was launched to trace the girl. In the meantime, some villagers told the police that the said girl was seen with one Sameer, a youth from the same village. Accordingly, the police took Sameer into custody and interrogated him after which he confessed to his crime and police recovered the girl from the sugarcane field.

A police official said that the accused had tied the girl in the field after sexually assaulting her. SP Dehat Sagar Jain said that on the complaint of the girl's father, a report has been registered against Sameer under sections of kidnapping, rape and POCSO Act. The accused youth has already gone to jail in 2022 in a case of molestation with a child. He was released from jail just a few days ago.